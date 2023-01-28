PML-N leaders, workers, masses waiting for Maryam in Lahore: Marriyum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz will reach Lahore at 3 pm today, said Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet on Saturday.

The minister said that the party leaders, workers and people were eagerly waiting for Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz will return home and start the reorganization of the party, Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

She said a mass contact campaign will be started with the workers and public across the country.