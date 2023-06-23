PML-N leadership accorded rousing welcome in Paris by Pakistani community: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership was accorded rousing welcome by Pakistani community in Paris.

In a tweet, she said that on the roads of France capital, the song sung by Arif Lohar " Mian Dey Naarrey" was echoing.

Referring to PML-N election symbol , she said Tiger was roaring in Paris, too.