PML- N Leadership Always Adopted Path Of Escaping From The Country, Law: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 03:30 PM

PML- N leadership always adopted path of escaping from the country, law: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Sunday that history has shown that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has always adopted the path of escaping from the country and the law.

Tagging the opposition draft for amendments in National Accountability Ordinance, in a tweet, he said these were the sources and documents through which the NRO was requested.

He said that for several days, the PML-N leadership had been giving the impression that they have not demanded any concessions but the draft of the amendments in NAB Ordinance given by the opposition belied the PML- N claim.

More Stories From Pakistan

