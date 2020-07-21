UrduPoint.com
PML-N Leadership Always Criticised Judiciary: Maleeka Bokhari

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:20 PM

PML-N leadership always criticised judiciary: Maleeka Bokhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bokhari on Tuesday said that it was history of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to criticize court's decision if the court's verdict proved against it.

"When the decisions of the courts came in its (PML-N) favour, it lauded but when verdicts came against it the whole party was started criticism on the national judiciary," she said.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the court had written in its verdict that struggle against corruption was a noble cause.

She said that opposition parties had double standards regarding decisions of the judiciary and the people were well aware about their double standards and corruption as well.

Maleeka Bokhari said it was very unfortunate that those political parties which ruled the country from many decades but did nothing for improving the judicial system of the country, adding opposition was trying to make Supreme Court controversial.

She said that the present government wanted to make the country as real Islamic welfare state and it was the part of PTI's manifesto.

Replying to a question, she said calling All Parties Conference (APC) and doing criticism on the government policies were the constitutional rights of opposition but the government was not worried about it.

She said that opposition was trying to escape from accountability so it was using different tactics for this purpose.

The MNA said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) both were responsible for destroying national institutions and fragile economy of the country.

She expressed her hope that PTI would win the general elections again in 2023, due to its five years performance.

