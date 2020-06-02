UrduPoint.com
PML-N Leadership Always Selective About Accountability: Zartaj Gul

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:30 PM

PML-N leadership always selective about accountability: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday said that PML-N was always selective about accountability and its leadership have self-centered approach about transparency and good governance. She said PTI government believes in across the board accountability and practically demonstrated it during its tenure. She said that today, its leadership was hiding and reluctant from replying to the questions about his 95 percent illegal assets by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During a talk show programme of a private news channel, the State Minister said the threats people's march towards Bani Gala by PML-N during today's show outside Shahbaz Sharif's Model Town residence was was clear manfestation of its political isolation by its own workers.

She said that such tactics would not be helpful in saving their leader Shahbaz Sharif from answering about the mysterious increase of their assets by 549 billion from 1998 to 2018.

To a question tha anti-corona measures by the Pujab government, Zartaj Gul said that despite of three tenures, Shahbaz Sharif inherited 11.53 billion debt and only 800 ventilators for 120 million population of the province.

