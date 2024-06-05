PML-N Leadership Believes In Democratic Norms: Sanaullah
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 11:46 PM
Advisor to the Prime Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Political & Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believed in democratic norms, particularly political dialogue
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Political & Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believed in democratic norms, particularly political dialogue.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that there was no longer room for escalating political tension in the country.
He criticized the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for fostering hatred and chaos rather than adopting a political approach. All political issues could be resolved through dialogue, but he was not ready to talk to his opponents, he added.
The PTI founder was responsible for the chaos and political turmoil in the country, Rana Sana said. The PTI leaders always chose the path of confrontation, he added.
Answering a question about judicial reforms, he expressed his support for a contempt of court law with progressive punishments.
"The first stage should involve a warning and fine, followed by exemplary punishment such as disqualification at the second and third stages," he explained.
Recent Stories
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini
World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing
Planet overheating, ban fossil fuel ads: UN chief
Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997
Canada central bank cuts key lending rate, signals more ahead
President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sessions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in Muzaffargarh16 minutes ago
-
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing9 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sessions9 minutes ago
-
Justice Athar Minallah issues dissenting note in NAB law amendments case9 minutes ago
-
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered9 minutes ago
-
Divisional Commissioner chairs high level meeting9 minutes ago
-
Govt chalks out multi level reforms for economic recovery: Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ih ..9 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Shah Mehmood Qureshi's remand in May-9 violence cases9 minutes ago
-
Every dollar spent on water restoration yields $30 in recovery: Romina Khurshid Alam9 minutes ago
-
Bilawal highlights urgency of environmental protection & climate action8 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan urges collective action to combat climate change8 minutes ago
-
No fee to be collected at sale points of sacrificial animals8 minutes ago