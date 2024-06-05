PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah

Advisor to the Prime Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Political & Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believed in democratic norms, particularly political dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Political & Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believed in democratic norms, particularly political dialogue.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that there was no longer room for escalating political tension in the country.

He criticized the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for fostering hatred and chaos rather than adopting a political approach. All political issues could be resolved through dialogue, but he was not ready to talk to his opponents, he added.

The PTI founder was responsible for the chaos and political turmoil in the country, Rana Sana said. The PTI leaders always chose the path of confrontation, he added.

Answering a question about judicial reforms, he expressed his support for a contempt of court law with progressive punishments.

"The first stage should involve a warning and fine, followed by exemplary punishment such as disqualification at the second and third stages," he explained.