PML-N Leadership Champion Of Corruption: Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:17 PM

PML-N leadership champion of corruption: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership was champions of corruption by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to wipe out the menace of corruption and money laundering from the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said no compromise of corruption and accountability process would be carried out against corrupts and plunderers across the board.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif should come back to Pakistan and face the corruption cases instead of enjoying luxurious life in London, he added.

He said Pakistan Peoples' Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had termed Nawaz Sharif a selected prime minister in the past.

