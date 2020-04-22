UrduPoint.com
PML- N Leadership Classic Example Of Duplicity: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:34 PM

PML- N leadership classic example of duplicity: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leaderahip was a classic example of duplicity and double standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leaderahip was a classic example of duplicity and double standards.

In a tweet, she said that on the one hand, Shahbaz Sharif insisting on social distancing was not willing to answer the questions of NAB's three-member investigation team while on the other hand, he was insisting on summaning the session of the Parliament with presence of hundreds of parliamentarians.

"Like two different narratives at one time, their present stances are contradictory " , she remarked.

She pointed out that the PML- N leadership position and statements change according to their convenience but they could not befool the masses.

She said that the stance of the opposition was strange, they object to the opening of mosques but were eager to open the Parliament.

She said that it was the prerogative of the Speaker to summon session of the National Assembly and the government had no objection on calling the session.

She said that the people of Pakistan were fed up with their duplicity.

