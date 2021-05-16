PML-N leadership declared absconder from courts: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said that Shahbaz Sharif is trying to escape from the country despite the fact that the senior leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was declared absconder by the courts.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif went to abroad for taking medical treatment but he did not take single injection from any hospital in London for the purpose till date.

He said when PML-N leadership was facing cases in the country they all became sick but soon after landing on foreign land all the diseases were vanished with in a blink of an eye.

The minister said PML-N is habitual for looting the national wealth and it had made massive corruption during its previous governments.

Reacting on Maryam Nawaz Sharif address in Shekhupura on Sunday, he said it was unfortunate that Maryam Nawaz is defending to member National Assembly (MNA) of PML-N Javed Latif who had given anti Pakistan statement and facing case in that regard.

Replying to a question, Kashmir is a core issue between Pakistan and India and Prime Minister Imran Khan had always highlighted the issue at every international fora with in effective manner, adding western media was writing and criticizing against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi policies in these days.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is pride of Pakistan and the people had great confidence on his honest and dynamic leadership, he added.