PML-N Leadership Has Gone Abroad With "Mall And All: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said PML-N leadership has gone abroad with possession and family members and they have deployed their leaders to hold conference on economy to sustain their political breaths .She tweeted "instead of holding conference on economy they should call back Ishaq Dar who had mortgaged Pakistan buildings and highways.

Those delivering lecture by posing them Aristotle have sunken boat of economy. Now they are shedding crocodile tears."Ahsan Iqbal Sahb, Alas you had given consideration to national economy during your regime.

Talking about failure in continuation of policies by those who remained at helm of affairs for three decades is ridiculous. "Al-e-Sharif imparted impetus to the business of their scions by closing down the business of the common man", she remarked.