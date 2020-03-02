UrduPoint.com
PML-N Leadership Has To Face Corruption Charges: Kanwal Shauzab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:52 PM

PML-N leadership has to face corruption charges: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Kanwal Shauzab Monday said that PML-N Leader Nawaz Sharif should return back to country o face corruption charges against him as law is equally for all and there would be no mercy for any corrupt elements.

Talking to private news channel, she said the absconders are now criticizing our government, adding, those convicted for corruption cases would not be permitted to go abroad until they would return back the stolen money.

"Whoever would be indulged in corruption will have to face the ruthless accountability", she said, adding, no one could escape from accountability process whether he is in Pakistan or abroad.

She said corrupt opposition should not exploit the situation for political gains.

Kanwal said government would have to bring prisoner (Nawaz Sharif) back to Pakistan, adding, "Nawaz Sharif did not provide his fresh detail medical reports to the Punjab government yet.

Nawaz Sharif had been granted bail on humanitarian grounds for medical treatment as at that time Nawaz Sharif's representatives were kept saying Mian sahib's life is in great danger and now he has been gone for so long, we have no updates about his latest medical reports, she inquired.

She said that Nawaz Sharif had not yet admitted in London hospital for his medical treatment.

Replying a question about Ishaq Dar, she said both the PML-N leaders were in London but their cases were different but accountability court had declared Dar as an absconder in a corruption reference after the former finance minister repeatedly failed to appear before the trial court and Nawaz Sharif is a convicted criminal so both of them have advised to return back and face the trials.

She criticized the previous government of PML-N as responsible for mishandling the economy.

