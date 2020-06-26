UrduPoint.com
PML- N Leadership In State Of Confusion After Sugar Scam Report : Shibli

Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:49 PM

PML- N leadership in state of confusion after sugar scam report : Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday that ever since the sugar commission report was made public the PML-N leadership had been in a state of confusion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday that ever since the sugar commission report was made public the PML-N leadership had been in a state of confusion.

In a tweet, the minister said PML- N leader Ahsan Iqbal advocated for the sugar mafia today.

He said that PML- N leaders know that the sugar mafia was led by their leadership.

Shibli Faraz said that within three months everyone involved in sugar scam would be exposedand the masses would know how they were robbed?.

He expressed the hope that soon the consumers would get sugar at cheaper rates.

