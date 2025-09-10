PML-N Leadership Leads From Front In Flood Relief Operations Across KP: Ikhtiar Wali
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan has emphasized the pivotal role played by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership and workers in spearheading flood relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Speaking to media representatives after formally assuming charge of his Peshawar office, Ikhtiar Wali Khan said that PML-N leaders have remained on the frontlines during the recent floods, ensuring that immediate and sustained relief reached the affected people quickly.
He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited various flood-hit areas of KP including Swat, Buner, Shangla, and Swabi shortly after the disaster struck on August 15.
During these visits, the PM personally oversaw relief activities, reviewed damage assessments, and handed over compensation cheques to victims.
He also issued clear directives to relevant authorities and humanitarian organizations to ensure the provision of full support and assistance to those affected.
Highlighting the coordinated efforts of PML-N leaders, Ikhtiar Wali reiterated that former Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister for SAFRON, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, and he himself conducted visits to hard-hit regions such as Bajaur.
During these visits, they met with local communities, assessed on-ground conditions, and distributed compensation to those who had lost their homes, livestock and livelihoods.
Ikhtiar Wali underlined that PML-N was the only political party capable of sincerely addressing the pressing issues of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“Our party believes in practical service rather than mere rhetoric,” he said, adding that the PML-N has a proven track record of responding effectively in times of crisis.
He further said that regular meetings with party workers and local leaders have already commenced in an effort to strengthen party organization, resolve internal issues, and reconnect with the grassroots.
“We are committed to reorganizing the party structure at the district and tehsil levels across KP. The people of this province will be made fully aware of the achievements of the PML-N government, both at the federal and provincial levels,” he added.
Concluding his remarks, Ikhtiar Wali reiterated the PML-N's commitment to serving the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in times of adversity.
He called on all party workers to continue their engagement with local communities and ensure that relief efforts are sustained until full rehabilitation is achieved.
APP/fam
