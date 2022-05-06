PML-N leadership made country defence impregnable: Rana Maqbool

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Senator of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Maqbool Ahmed on Thursday said the party leadership had made the country defence impregnable after conducting six nuclear test in May 28,1998.

Talking to ptv, he said the PML-N's leadership spread Motorways network all over the country to facilitate the people and started China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which would be proved a game changer not for only Pakistan but for the entire region.

The senator said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is an active person who was making restless efforts for stabilizing and improving the national economy.

He said during the last four years the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) government had badly failed to introduce good governance and resolving the national issues, adding it was also failed to show performance in any field of life as well.

He said the PTI did nothing for the betterment of the country and welfare of its people during its government tenure except using obscene language against others during their speeches.

He said people would decide in the general elections that which political party's performance was better during their government.