PML-N Leadership Making Futile Efforts To Make Accountability Process Ineffective: Gill

Thu 07th October 2021

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said incompetent leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had been making futile efforts to make the accountability process ineffective and slow down its pace

In response to the presser of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khawaja Muhammad Asif, he said the incompetents first tried to dispute accountability process. However, he said all such illegal efforts would be foiled.

He said violators were being brought under ambit of country's law.

For the first time in history, those were made accountable to the law who remained in power corridors.

Gill said the press conference of incompetent courtiers was a failed attempt to sabotage the accountability process. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and accountability process had fully crippled minds of the incompetents, he added.

He said their concern in the amended NAB ordinance was only with the proposal of trial on daily basis. The incompetents were also disturb by incorporating a proposal in the amendment bill to decide the case within six month, he added.

