PML-N leadership misleading nation, media about NCA magistrate order: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar Wednesday said the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was misleading the nation and media about its case in the United Kingdom (UK) and National Crime Agency (NCA)'s magistrate order.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the case was not filed by the incumbent regime but it was filed by the UK NCA against Suleman Shebaz and had no relevancy with the government of Pakistan.

He said opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was facing various corruption cases in the country and it was his responsibility to defend himself in the courts.

He said Shehbaz was facing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference worth Rs7 billion for which no hearing was held for the last six months.

Shahzad Akbar said former Punjab chief minister was also facing Rs25 billion money laundering case in a court of law.

The name of Suleman Shehbaz had mentioned in the magistrate order of UK adding the government had share all the information regarding the case with NCA as per the international law.

The present order of the NCA would not be acceptable in Pakistan because it was internal UK based information of Shehbaz family account adding Suleman Shehbaz accounts were frozen in 2018.

To a question, he said the NCA order was not relevant with the money laundering case of Shehbaz Sharif. The government had only magistrate order and had no more detail of any transaction.

He said Shehbaz Sharif had been given order to freeze his accounts in UK and NAB director general had visited UK with a delegation on the request of the UK government regarding the investigation.

It was PML-N practice to present the things in pieces like the NCA Magistrate order which was not sufficient for the clean chit to Shehbaz Sharif, he added.