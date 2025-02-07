Open Menu

PML-N Leadership Puts Pakistan's Economy Back On Track: Coordinator Ihsan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Friday under the PML-N leadership, Pakistan's economy is back on track and yielding positive results, driven by the party's focus on economic revival, industrial growth and infrastructure development, as outlined in their manifesto.

Talking to a private news channel, Rana Ihsan said that PML-N's economic revival strategy focuses on bringing inflation down to a single digit and increasing the investment-GDP ratio to 20%, driven by export-led growth, a stable stock exchange, a strengthened rupee and increased confidence among foreign investors.

To a question, he said that the PTI is the only party that desires instability and refuses to engage in constructive dialogue.

He also urged PTI to engage in dialogue, emphasizing that the country is progressing and it is essential to put the nation's welfare above partisan interests.

