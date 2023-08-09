ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior leader Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh Wednesday said that top agenda of Pakistan Muslim League-N government was to serve the public, determined to steer the country out of the prevailing crises and would come up to people's expectations after winning elections 2023.

"PML-N had track record of delivering to the nation", he said while talking to ptv news channel.

He further lashed out that PTI chairman Imran Khan was failed to give any tangible policy whereas we have a number of development projects at our credit.

PML-N constructed motorways, introduced development projects to facilitate the masses but Imran only claimed to offer 10 million jobs and 5 million houses but actually his thirst was on politics of victimization, he added.

Replying a question, he said the government had to take tough decisions to improve economy, even risking its political capital.

These steps were vital to stabilize the economy and the government was supported in these measures by the PDM coalition partners, he mentioned.

The government has made the ML-1 project under CPEC vibrant and now accelerated work is being done on it, he added.

This is a very good step of the incumbent government to take priority in developing less privileged areas of the country and to bring them at par with developed ones, he highlighted.