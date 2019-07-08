UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Leadership Trying To Escape Accountability: Samsam Ali Bukhari

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:58 PM

PML-N leadership trying to escape accountability: Samsam Ali Bukhari

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Samsam Ali Bukhari on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership was trying to escape the accountability by creating unrest in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Samsam Ali Bukhari on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership was trying to escape the accountability by creating unrest in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Directorate General of the Public Relations (DGPR) here, he said that the motives behind fake video were to pressurise the judiciary. He added that it was for the first time in history that a convict was hurling blames at courts and security institutions of the country.

The minister said that the first FIR was registered against Rana Sanaullah in Chiniot during the PML-N tenure, adding that much more would be recovered from Rana Sanaullah during investigation.

To a question, he said that more evidence would be unearthed against Nawaz Sharif when Hudaibia papers Mills case would be reopened.

The minister said that those who considered themselves above the law would be brought to justice in Naya Pakistan, adding that provision of fundamental rights to people would be ensured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Naya Pakistan Rana SanaUllah Chiniot FIR Muslim From

Recent Stories

Water level in glacial-flood hit areas of Chitral ..

45 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy to host 2nd Chairman Joint Chiefs of ..

46 seconds ago

Experts call for citizen engagement, education to ..

48 seconds ago

KP Speaker inaugurates Service Delivery Center

49 seconds ago

Anwar Majeed can't be produced due to ailment: cou ..

8 minutes ago

US State Department Creates Commission on Unaliena ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.