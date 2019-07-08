PML-N leadership trying to escape accountability: Samsam Ali Bukhari

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Samsam Ali Bukhari on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership was trying to escape the accountability by creating unrest in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Samsam Ali Bukhari on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N ) leadership was trying to escape the accountability by creating unrest in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Directorate General of the Public Relations (DGPR) here, he said that the motives behind fake video were to pressurise the judiciary. He added that it was for the first time in history that a convict was hurling blames at courts and security institutions of the country.

The minister said that the first FIR was registered against Rana Sanaullah in Chiniot during the PML-N tenure, adding that much more would be recovered from Rana Sanaullah during investigation.

To a question, he said that more evidence would be unearthed against Nawaz Sharif when Hudaibia papers Mills case would be reopened.

The minister said that those who considered themselves above the law would be brought to justice in Naya Pakistan, adding that provision of fundamental rights to people would be ensured.