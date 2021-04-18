UrduPoint.com
PML-N Leadership's Rhetoric On Shahbaz Sharif's Alleged Bail Verdict Misleading: Shahzad

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 11:50 PM

PML-N leadership's rhetoric on Shahbaz Sharif's alleged bail verdict misleading: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Shahzad Akbar on Sunday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N's) lawyers and leaders kept perpetrating misleading rhetoric for hours without hearing the verdict from the judges on Shahbaz Sharif's alleged bail.

In a statement issued here, he said that the the two-member bench could not develop consensus to approve Shahbaz's release on bail.

"It has been clear that the decision on the alleged bail of Shahbaz Sharif was not announced by the court rather a peon," the Advisor said.

The Chief Justice, he said of Lahore High Court should probe the matter as the court proceedings were underway and some news channels aired the news of bail in advance.

"Shahbaz Sharif's impatience for his meager consent is understandable but the dishonesty of PML-N respected lawyers is incomprehensible," he remarked.

More Stories From Pakistan

