PML-N Leads Country Towards Economic Prosperity: Aqeel

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Barrister Aqeel Malik, the government's spokesperson on legal affairs, said on Tuesday that the as a well-established and experienced political party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has the capability to lead the country out of economic challenges.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that when PML-N took charge, the country was facing the toughest economic challenges.

The government chalked out the best economic policies, he said, while adding that the continuation of these policies will lead the country towards stability.

The first and foremost priority of the government was to reduce the inflation and give relief to the commoner, he added.

The Chief Minister of Punjab announced an electricity relief package offering a subsidy of Rs 14 per unit for customers using up to 500 units in August and September.

