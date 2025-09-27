Open Menu

PML-N Led Govt Leading Pakistan Towards Matchless Progress:Mehrin Sajid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 10:40 AM

PML-N led govt leading Pakistan towards matchless progress:Mehrin Sajid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Inter-Provincial Coordination Syeda Mehrin Sajid on Saturday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) government has set the country on a new course of development,stability and public prosperity that will be written in golden words of history.

Speaking at a reception held in her honor,she said Pakistan stands at a critical crossroads where internal stability and restoring international confidence are the need of the hour.

She added that the PML-N leadership,together with the courageous sacrifices and sound strategy of the Pakistan Army,has not only made the country a strong defense power but also strengthened its global standing.

She further stated that the vision of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif,the tireless efforts of Prime Minister(PM) Shahbaz Sharif and the public-friendly initiatives of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz have ushered Pakistan into a new era of growth and prosperity.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Cabinet Division Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem thanked the PML-N leadership for reposing trust in Mehrin Sajid.

Former MNAs Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad Arain,Chaudhry Faqir Ahmad Arain,Chairman Punjab Standing Committee on Schools Malik Nosher Khan Langrial,MPAs Chaudhry Muhammad Yousaf Kaselia,Mian Saqib Khurshid,Former MPA Sardar Khalid Mahmood Dogar, and social personality Rana Tahir Kareem congratulated her on her appointment.

Recent Stories

CPEC phase-II launched as 14th JCC ends in Beijing ..

CPEC phase-II launched as 14th JCC ends in Beijing

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2025

2 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General, Portuguese FM discuss coope ..

GCC Secretary-General, Portuguese FM discuss cooperation

8 hours ago
 GCC, Ukraine adopt Joint Action Plan 2025–2030

GCC, Ukraine adopt Joint Action Plan 2025–2030

9 hours ago
 Egypt warns against Israeli threats to use nuclear ..

Egypt warns against Israeli threats to use nuclear weapons in Gaza

9 hours ago
MSF forced to suspend activities in Gaza City amid ..

MSF forced to suspend activities in Gaza City amid intensified Israeli offensive

10 hours ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum concludes Sil ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum concludes Silver Jubilee

10 hours ago
 DPM, Costa Rican FM resolve to enhance ties

DPM, Costa Rican FM resolve to enhance ties

10 hours ago
 UoT hosts thematic session on Climate Resilience i ..

UoT hosts thematic session on Climate Resilience in Makran

11 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreci ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreciates role of US for peace

11 hours ago
 UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, a ..

UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan