PML-N led govt leading Pakistan towards matchless progress:Mehrin Sajid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Inter-Provincial Coordination Syeda Mehrin Sajid on Saturday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) government has set the country on a new course of development,stability and public prosperity that will be written in golden words of history.

Speaking at a reception held in her honor,she said Pakistan stands at a critical crossroads where internal stability and restoring international confidence are the need of the hour.

She added that the PML-N leadership,together with the courageous sacrifices and sound strategy of the Pakistan Army,has not only made the country a strong defense power but also strengthened its global standing.

She further stated that the vision of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif,the tireless efforts of Prime Minister(PM) Shahbaz Sharif and the public-friendly initiatives of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz have ushered Pakistan into a new era of growth and prosperity.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Cabinet Division Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem thanked the PML-N leadership for reposing trust in Mehrin Sajid.

Former MNAs Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad Arain,Chaudhry Faqir Ahmad Arain,Chairman Punjab Standing Committee on Schools Malik Nosher Khan Langrial,MPAs Chaudhry Muhammad Yousaf Kaselia,Mian Saqib Khurshid,Former MPA Sardar Khalid Mahmood Dogar, and social personality Rana Tahir Kareem congratulated her on her appointment.