PML-N Led Govt Leading Pakistan Towards Matchless Progress:Mehrin Sajid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 10:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Inter-Provincial Coordination Syeda Mehrin Sajid on Saturday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) government has set the country on a new course of development,stability and public prosperity that will be written in golden words of history.
Speaking at a reception held in her honor,she said Pakistan stands at a critical crossroads where internal stability and restoring international confidence are the need of the hour.
She added that the PML-N leadership,together with the courageous sacrifices and sound strategy of the Pakistan Army,has not only made the country a strong defense power but also strengthened its global standing.
She further stated that the vision of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif,the tireless efforts of Prime Minister(PM) Shahbaz Sharif and the public-friendly initiatives of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz have ushered Pakistan into a new era of growth and prosperity.
Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Cabinet Division Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem thanked the PML-N leadership for reposing trust in Mehrin Sajid.
Former MNAs Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad Arain,Chaudhry Faqir Ahmad Arain,Chairman Punjab Standing Committee on Schools Malik Nosher Khan Langrial,MPAs Chaudhry Muhammad Yousaf Kaselia,Mian Saqib Khurshid,Former MPA Sardar Khalid Mahmood Dogar, and social personality Rana Tahir Kareem congratulated her on her appointment.
Recent Stories
CPEC phase-II launched as 14th JCC ends in Beijing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2025
GCC Secretary-General, Portuguese FM discuss cooperation
GCC, Ukraine adopt Joint Action Plan 2025–2030
Egypt warns against Israeli threats to use nuclear weapons in Gaza
MSF forced to suspend activities in Gaza City amid intensified Israeli offensive
Sharjah International Narrator Forum concludes Silver Jubilee
DPM, Costa Rican FM resolve to enhance ties
UoT hosts thematic session on Climate Resilience in Makran
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreciates role of US for peace
UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Insurance firm pays Rs 0.9m to widow on Ombudsman’s order9 minutes ago
-
PML-N led govt leading Pakistan towards matchless progress:Mehrin Sajid9 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to multilateralism in meeting with UN SG9 hours ago
-
Circular debt sees major reduction due to govt efforts: State Minister for Power Abdul Rehman Kanju10 hours ago
-
World Tourism Day celebrated in Taxila with enthusiasm and patriotism10 hours ago
-
Chinese Premier praises PM's UNGA speech10 hours ago
-
Interior Minister praises security forces for successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in Ka ..10 hours ago
-
PTA propels Pakistan towards Next-Generation connectivity with Wi-Fi 7 approval in 6 GHz band10 hours ago
-
DPM, German FM discuss regional, global issues11 hours ago
-
PM advocates for entire Muslim Ummah's sentiments on Palestine at UNGA: Atta Tarar11 hours ago
-
Anwar ul Haq lauds PM Shehbaz, President Trump meeting11 hours ago
-
UoT hosts thematic session on Climate Resilience in Makran11 hours ago