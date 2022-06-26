UrduPoint.com

PML N Led Govt Taking Tough Decisions To Improve Economy: Ex MNA Tariq Rasheed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2022 | 08:10 PM

PML N led govt taking tough decisions to improve economy: Ex MNA Tariq Rasheed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Ex MNA Pakistan Muslim League N Shiekh Tariq Rasheed said that PML N led government was taking tough decisions to improve economy on sustainable basis.

While talking to PML (N) workers during election campaign for by-polls in PP 217, Shiekh Tariq Rasheed said that the party was paying political cost to save economy.

He urged workers to pay door to door visit and guide public about causes of difficult decisions.

He remarked that the last regime of PTI played havoc with country's economy.

Tariq Rasheed maintained that history would never forgive PTI leadership for damaging economy.

He, however hoped that PML N would clean sweep in the by-polls over twenty Punjab Assembly's seat.

