UrduPoint.com

PML N Led Govt To Address Issue Of Unemployment, Inflation: Ex MPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 05:37 PM

PML N led govt to address issue of unemployment, inflation: Ex MPA

Ex MPA of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Mehmood Khan on Tuesday said the new government led by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would take steps for elimination of unemployment and inflation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Ex MPA of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Mehmood Khan on Tuesday said the new government led by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would take steps for elimination of unemployment and inflation.

PML-N always worked for betterment of the masses.

In a ceremony held to celebrate election of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister, Shahid Mehmood Khan stated that PML-N had never made false claims.

It will resolve issues of the problems on priority basis. He criticized the previous government and stated that it had failed to resolve problems of the masses. On this occasion, a good number of local workers were also present.

Related Topics

Election Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Government

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will not tie knot on Apr ..

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will not tie knot on April 14

21 minutes ago
 Russian President Putin warns the west

Russian President Putin warns the west

49 minutes ago
 IIUI placed among 51-100 Universities globally in ..

IIUI placed among 51-100 Universities globally in subject based Qs rannkings

45 seconds ago
 Beijing Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif as New Pakist ..

Beijing Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif as New Pakistani Prime Minister

46 seconds ago
 EU 'Following Closely' Alleged Use of Chemical Wea ..

EU 'Following Closely' Alleged Use of Chemical Weapons in Ukraine - Commission

48 seconds ago
 ITP organizes 1,624 road safety education workshop ..

ITP organizes 1,624 road safety education workshops during last three months

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.