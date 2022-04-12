PML N led govt to address issue of unemployment, inflation: Ex MPA

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Ex MPA of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Mehmood Khan on Tuesday said the new government led by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would take steps for elimination of unemployment and inflation.

PML-N always worked for betterment of the masses.

In a ceremony held to celebrate election of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister, Shahid Mehmood Khan stated that PML-N had never made false claims.

It will resolve issues of the problems on priority basis. He criticized the previous government and stated that it had failed to resolve problems of the masses. On this occasion, a good number of local workers were also present.