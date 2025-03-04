PML-N Led Pakistan To Economic Stability: Musadik Malik
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 12:01 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Monday said that history will remember the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as the party that steered the country towards prosperity and economic stability.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government successfully pulled the country out of an economic crisis and set it on the path to growth.
Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that the party was hiring lobbyists abroad to malign the country’s reputation. "Their politics is not based on principles but on personal gains and objectives," he remarked.
He further said that PTI’s Primary agenda is to secure the release of its founder, seeking to place him above the law. "They have always manipulated dialogue to serve their own interests," he added.
