PML-N Legal Team To Request Two Judges Not To Hear Cases Against PML-N Leadership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that legal team of PML-N would request the two judges to recuse themselves from the proceeding of cases of Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders.

In a series of tweets, he alleged that Justice Ejaz ul Ahsan and Justice Muzahir Ali Akbar Naqvi had a biased attitude towards PML-N.

Sanaullah said "irrefutable evidence of the Justice Muzahir Ali Akbar Naqvi's impartiality has come forth through leaked audio." "Both judges have given verdicts in dozens of cases against Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. Panama, party leadership, Pakpattan allotment case, Ramzan sugar mills cases are included in the list," the minister added.

Sanaullah said that it was a legal and judicial tradition that controversial judges voluntarily recuse themselves from hearing cases.

