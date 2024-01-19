Open Menu

PML-N Likely To Unveil Its Written Manifesto In Next Couple Of Days: Irfan Siddiqui

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 12:10 PM

PML-N likely to unveil its written manifesto in next couple of days: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Friday that his party will unveil its written manifesto in the next two days.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that his party would win the general elections based on its commendable performance.

PML-N would come to power with the help of public voters to resolve the issues of common people and remove the sense of deprivation among its people living in remote areas, he added.

He said that his opponents had performed poorly during their government in the past and they could not compete with PML-N again.

In response to a question, he said that if the voter turnout increases in this election, it will be a big success for all political parties where women, men and youth need to participate equally.

