PML-N Likely To Unveil Its Written Manifesto In Next Couple Of Days: Irfan Siddiqui
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Friday that his party will unveil its written manifesto in the next two days.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that his party would win the general elections based on its commendable performance.
PML-N would come to power with the help of public voters to resolve the issues of common people and remove the sense of deprivation among its people living in remote areas, he added.
He said that his opponents had performed poorly during their government in the past and they could not compete with PML-N again.
In response to a question, he said that if the voter turnout increases in this election, it will be a big success for all political parties where women, men and youth need to participate equally.
Recent Stories
New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Front appeals Kashmiris to observe India's Republic Day as 'Black Day'4 minutes ago
-
Illegal fuel recovered during police crackdown in DI Khan4 minutes ago
-
Indian forces have intensified atrocities in IIOJK ahead of India’s R-Day: APHC24 minutes ago
-
Four bike rider fall into canal24 minutes ago
-
Mother, two children injured in LPG cylinder blast1 hour ago
-
6000kg mislabeled cooking oil, 800 litres adulterated milk discarded1 hour ago
-
Several passengers injured in Pattoki accident2 hours ago
-
Mother, two kids suffer burns in gas cylinder blast2 hours ago
-
In "positive exchanges" Pak, Iran diplomats emphasise dialogue, brotherhood2 hours ago
-
Pak-US relations set on boosting economy, trade: Masood Khan2 hours ago
-
PMSA saves seriously ill fisherman at sea, transfers to hospital11 hours ago
-
Ambassador commends EU Parliament for condemning human rights abuses in IIOJK12 hours ago