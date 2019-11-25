PML-N loses wisdom: Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omer Sarfraz Cheema

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omer Sarfraz Cheema on Monday while criticizing the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) said it seemed as the party had not another goal to achieve except permission for Nawaz to fly abroad.

Talking to a private news channel he said, PML-N knew only the politics of personal interest and issuing false political statements but the state issues were never taken seriously by the party even when it was in power.

The cabinet offered him a conditional permission to move abroad on purely medical grounds as his reports said he was diagnosed with several chronicle diseases, he mentioned.

PML-N had not a little wisdom to show gratitude towards the incumbent government and present cabinet for taking effective measures regarding ex-premier's health, he stated.

