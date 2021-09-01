UrduPoint.com

PML-N Losing Cantonment Elections: Mehmood

Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:10 PM

PML-N losing cantonment elections: Mehmood

Punjab Local Government & Community Development Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said on Wednesday that PML-N was clearly losing the cantonment board elections, that's why its leaders had started a whirlwind of rigging even before the elections

Punjab Local Government & Community Development Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said on Wednesday that PML-N was clearly losing the cantonment board elections, that's why its leaders had started a whirlwind of rigging even before the elections.

Commenting on the statements of PML-N leaders, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said that rigging in the elections was a special feature and hallmark of PML-N and its leaders.

Their screams clearly show their frustration. Allegations of pre-poll rigging in the cantonment board elections by PML-N leaders were baseless, they were sheer frustrated by their expected defeat.

Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed further said that PTI believes in fair and transparent elections.

Cantonment board elections would also be the most transparent and peaceful and the PTIwould win the Cantonment Boards elections across Punjab with the help of public support,he added.

