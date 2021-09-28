UrduPoint.com

PML-N Lost Image Due To Corruption Charges: Shahbaz Gill

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 10:17 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that PML-N has lost the image at international level mainly due to massive corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that PML-N has lost the image at international level mainly due to massive corruption.

PML-N lost the trust of workers as leaders were living in abroad, enjoying luxurious life and party workers facing challenges.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif's account were frozen in 2019 and Sharif family is a limited company.

Dr.

Shahbaz Gill said that PML-N would be washout in next general election, adding that a local magistrate of National Crime Agency in Britain gave a clean chit to Shahbaz Sharif but it is not valid.

He said that some media outlets misreported the news on this issue against the government.

Sharif family is a certified corrupt family as per the verdict of courts but they are not accepting it so far.

It was a practice of PML-N to viral the immoral videos of prominent personalities and the government condemns this heinous act.

