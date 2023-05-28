UrduPoint.com

PML-N Makes Pakistan's Defense Impregnable: Amir Muqam

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2023 | 02:00 PM

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister (PM) for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage Engr Amir Muqam here on Sunday said that May 28 had importance in Pakistan's historic day as on the day 25 years ago, Pakistan's defence was made impregnable after successful nuclear tests by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government at Chaghi mountains, Balochistan in 1998.

Addressing a big public gathering here, Engr Amir Muqam said, "Former PM Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has overlooked all the international pressures and huge assistance offer and conducted the historic nuclear tests at Chagi Balochistan that made Pakistan"s defence invincible forever." He said, "Today nobody is allowed to keep an evil eye on Pakistan." He said that Pakistan was the seventh atomic power in the world and the first of the Muslims Ummah.

On the other hand, he said, "The negative designs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been witnessed by the entire nation after horde of workers of PTI attacked the government properties and defence installations including Jinnah House, Radio Pakistan Peshawar and others sensitive buildings on May 9-10 vandalism.

" He said that colossal damages to public and government properties besides defence installations on May 9-10 were beyond imagination.

Amir Muqam said on one side, there was a horde of political parties involved in vandalism on May 9 while on the other side, there was PML-N that made Pakistan"s defence impregnable on May 28, 1998.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif had faced jails with bravery and steadfastness while PTI leaders were even afraid of arrest.

He claimed that the loot and blunders of Imran Niazi were exposed before the nation as evidenced by the Rs60 billion corruption case of Al-Qadar, PTI Foreign Funding and Tosha Khana.

He said the PTI government, failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during its nine years long rule.

"PTI is failed to construct a single mega project for the people of Dir districts." He said the PML-N government after coming into power would lay a network of development projects in the Malakand Division and would remove the sense of deprivation of its people.

Later, Engr Amir Muqam announced different projects for the district Lower Dir.

