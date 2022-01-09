UrduPoint.com

PML-N Making Negative Politics On Murree Tragedy: Shafqat

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2022 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab Shafqat Mahmood Sunday said that negative rhetoric on Murree tragedy by PML-N is worst example of low politics and opportunism of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

While responding to Khawaja Asif's statement, Shafqat Mahmood said that the whole nation is mourning the loss of precious lives.

The City Administration had overcome the severe situation with hard work and intensive rescue and relief operation, he added.

"Alhamdulillah the roads have been opened and hundreds of precious lives have been saved" Shafqat Mahmood said He went on saying that Khawaja Asif should reconsider his negative politics instead of cheap rhetoric to gain popularity among the people.

"If Khawaja Asif wants, i am ready to send copies of decisions of Supreme Court and Accountability Court for his convenience" Mahmood replied.

He further added that the elections are not always NROs which provide oxygen to the politics of Khawaja Asif and his party.

For the first time, Shafqat said, NRO is not available to Khawaja Sahib's party.

Noon League's ridiculous statement regarding deal and slack has also been thrown in the trash, Shafqat mentioned.

In the past, rigging was a means of political survival of Khawaja Sahib and his party, Shafqat said adding that now PTI government is closing doors of rigging through electronic voting machines.

PTI is the most popular political party in the federation of Pakistan, Shafqat Mahmood in his statement said.

He said, the nation is completely united and satisfied with the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The nation will soon move towards change, said the PTI Provincial President.

