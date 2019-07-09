UrduPoint.com
PML-N Maligning National Institutions: Faisal Vowda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:58 PM

PML-N maligning national institutions: Faisal Vowda

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was maligning national institutions through different tactics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was maligning national institutions through different tactics.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the leaders and family members of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, had been facing jail due to corruption and other similar charges.

Both the parties had been ruling the country many years, but they could not develop and fulfill the basic needs of people besides employment.

The minister said that the PPP politics has been shrinking to street or sector leve due to bad governance and hollow slogans of 'roti', 'kapra', and 'makan', given by their past leaders.

He further stated that nexuses of PPP and PML-N in the APC, and long march movement to topple the government had failed.

Faisal Vowda said that incumbent government had successfully managed to pass the budget bill from the lower house, for running the affairs for the next fiscal year.

The Opposition benches had tried their best o halt the process of passing the budget but they could not achieve the results in that regard.

All the episodes of Opposition including PPP and PML-N against the PTI government had lost the credibility, he said.

About video tap issue, he said the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz presented the fabricated video to malign the institution.

In replying to a question about in competent government, he said that the PPP and PML-N had lost the popularity among the masses due to bag governance and weak policies.

The federal minister said that the PTI leader Imran Khan came into power after the heavy mandate and vote of the people.

He said that all out efforts were being made to improve the system and for this, the present government was taking measures to achieve the objectives.

