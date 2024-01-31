PML-N manifesto development of Pakistan: Noorullah Lehri

Haji Mir Noorullah Lehri nominated candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from constituency PB-44, and from constituency NA 264 Arz Muhammad Bareach said that the manifesto of the PML-N was the development of the country and the prosperity of people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Haji Mir Noorullah Lehri nominated candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from constituency PB-44, and from constituency NA 264 Arz Muhammad Bareach said that the manifesto of the PML-N was the development of the country and the prosperity of people.

They said that the PML-N would win the February 8 election and implement the election manifesto, the Muslim League-N has the solution to all the problems of Pakistan.

They expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized here on Wednesday for joining of Balochistan National Party (BNP)’s leader Babu Murad Bangulzai resigning from BNP. Earlier, Babu Murad Bangulzai along with hundreds of his colleagues announced to join Pakistan Muslim League-N after resigning from BNP.

Babu Murad Bangalzai said that the BNP had gotten votes and made false promises to the people in the 2018 elections, despite receiving funds of billions of rupees, they did not serve the people which people were disappointed.

He said that we resigned from Balochistan National Party and announced to join PML-N along with our colleagues under the leadership of Haji Mir Noorullah Lehri and Arz Muhammad Bareach.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and candidate from constituency PB44, Haji Mir Noorullah Lehri, candidate from constituency NA-264, Arz Muhammad Bareach Babumrad congratulated Babu Murad Bangulzai along with his colleagues for joining the party.

They said that by joining the PML-N in the constituency, the position has become stronger in the party. They said that the people should reject such candidates on February 8 by the power of vote who have not served the people, February 8, 2024, would be a day of good news for the people of the country, on this day Mian Nawaz Sharif and the Muslim League-N would win the general elections across the country.