PML-N Manipulated Pakistan's Financial Position While In Govt: Shibli Faraz

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:06 AM

PML-N manipulated Pakistan's financial position while in govt: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders for manipulating Pakistan's financial position while in government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders for manipulating Pakistan's financial position while in government.

The last PML-N regime had presented a false economic picture before the nation while fudging the figures, he said, adding that its finance minister Ishaq Dar had maintained Pakistan's currency value against dollar artificially, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Shibli Faraz said the PML-N leaders were using pressure tactics to get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from Prime Minister Imran Khan to escape from the corruption cases.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader had refused to grant them the NRO.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party leaders were also seeking an NRO from PTI leadership. Billions of rupees funds had been provided by the Center to Sindh government but no visible development was seen in any part of the province, he added.

The minister alleged that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his party leaders had been minting money, and grabbed several pieces of land in Karachi and their native towns, besides having many properties in London.

To a question about ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, and reaction from the Muslim world, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a statement against Israel. Pakistan's foreign policy was moving in the right direction as the PTI government was taking decisions in larger national interest, he added.

As regards the Kashmir issue, he lamented that the PML-N last regime had made Maulana Fazal ur Rehman chairman of the Kashmir Committee, who had damaged the Kashmir cause. The PTI government after coming into power had raised the plight of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir at all important forums. The opposition parties should appreciate the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting and reinvigorating the Kashmir issue before the world.

He advised the opposition parties to desist from playing gimmicks with nation. He urged the opposition to utilize energies for welfare of the public rather harping on non-issues.

