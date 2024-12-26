PML-N marks birthdays of Quaid-e-Azam, Nawaz Sharif in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Abbottabad Thursday celebrated the birthdays of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and party leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif with a prestigious event at its district secretariat.

District President Malik Mohabbat Awan praised Nawaz Sharif's leadership, citing his role in completing mega projects and putting the country on the path to progress.

He expressed confidence in PML-N's ability to once again lead Pakistan out of crises, emphasizing the party’s commitment to democratic values and national stability.

The event featured a cake-cutting ceremony attended by prominent figures, including MNA Dr. Shaista Gohar, MPA Shehla Bano, and other senior party officials. Malik Mohabbat Awan highlighted Quaid-e-Azam’s ideals as a guiding light for Pakistan's stability and urged workers to continue spreading Nawaz Sharif’s vision.

Similar celebrations were held in all four tehsils of Abbottabad under the directives of Malik Mohabbat Awan and District General Secretary Zulfiqar Javed Abbasi. The events concluded with prayers for Pakistan’s prosperity and Nawaz Sharif’s health and longevity.