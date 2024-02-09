PML-N Masood Ali Khan wins PB-6 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Masood Ali Khan has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-6, Dukki by securing 10,377 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was an Independent candidate Sardar Muhammad Anwar Khan Nasir who bagged 9,804 votes.

Overall voters turn out remained 76.52 percent.