PML-N Masood Ali Khan Wins PB-6 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Masood Ali Khan has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-6, Dukki by securing 10,377 votes.
According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was an Independent candidate Sardar Muhammad Anwar Khan Nasir who bagged 9,804 votes.
Overall voters turn out remained 76.52 percent.
