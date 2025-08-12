PML-N Meeting Discusses Awarding Of Tickets For By-polls
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 12:25 AM
A special meeting of PML-N was held on Monday under the chairmanship of party President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif which discussed matters related to awarding of tickets for by-polls
According to a press release issued here, the meeting was attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Azam Nazeer Tarar, PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Amir Muqam, Murtaza Javed Abassi, Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar, Anusha Rehman, Dr Tauqeer Shah, Rashid Nasarullah and others also attended the meeting.
