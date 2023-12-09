PML-N member from Chitral meets Nawaz

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with party member from Chitral and former MNA Shehzada Iftikharuddin, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with party member from Chitral and former MNA Shehzada Iftikharuddin, here on Saturday.

Nawaz Sharif lauded the service and contribution to the nation of the late Shehzada Muhiuddin, father of Shehzada Iftikharuddin.

The ex-MNA congratulated Nawaz Sharif on his Avenfield reference acquittal. The meeting discussed party affairs and preparations for the upcoming elections, as well as Iftikharuddin’s constituency situation.

Senator Ishaq Dar, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Capt (retd) Safdar and Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar were also present.