PML-N Mianwali leaders call on Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders from Mianwali called on Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz and discussed prevailing political situation of the country as well as intra-party affairs.

Maryam Nawaz asked the leaders to further strengthen contacts with the public besides activating youth in Mianwali area.

Those who met included former MNA Obaidullah Khan, former minister Amanatullah Khan, PML-N Mianwali President Malik Feroz and former MPA Ali Haider Noor Khan. The PML-N leaders expressed confidence on the party leadership.