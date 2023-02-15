PML-N Mianwali leadership calls on PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif

A Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) delegation from Mianwali comprising senior leaders called on PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif and discussed current political scenario and reorganisation of the party during a meeting at the central secretariat, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :A Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) delegation from Mianwali comprising senior leaders called on PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif and discussed current political scenario and reorganisation of the party during a meeting at the central secretariat, here on Wednesday.

The delegation included former MNA Obaidullah Khan Shadikhel, former Federal minister Amanatullah Khan Shadikhel, PML-N Mianwali President, former MPA Malik Feroze Joyia and former MPA Ali Haider Noor Khan.

The party leaders from Mianwali reposed their confidence in the party leadership during the meeting.

PML-N Senior Vice President, Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz instructed the party leaders to strengthen contacts with the public at local level and mobilise the youth workers in Mianwali.