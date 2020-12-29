PML-N miserably failed in convincing PPP to resign from assemblies: Dr Shahbaz Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Coordination Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had failed to convince the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to resign from assemblies.

Talking to a private news channel, he sadi Asif Ali Zardari had destroyed the plan of PML-N by putting condition on resigning letters.

He advised Maryam Nawaz to make a new story so that PDM could follow that direction.

Commenting on rift within the PDM parties, he said that PTI had already hinted about disintegration in Opposition parties. Asif Ali Zardari, he said, had taken the revenge from Nawaz Sharif after putting condition on the issue of resignation.