UrduPoint.com

PML-N Misleading People About NCA Case: Shahbaz Gill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:21 AM

PML-N misleading people about NCA case: Shahbaz Gill

Dr Shahbaz Gill Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication on Thursday said that PML-N misleading to the nation and media regarding National Court Agency's (NCA) decision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Dr Shahbaz Gill Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication on Thursday said that PML-N misleading to the nation and media regarding National Court Agency's (NCA) decision.

"There is no name of Shahbaz Sharif and word of money laundering in this Magistrate order," he said.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that some media outlets propagated this court order against the government and attempted to protect the culprits.

Why opposition leader and his son were not appearing before the country's courts to face cases? he questioned.

Dr Shabaz Gill said that opposition leader was, currently, facing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference worth Rs 7 billion for which no hearing was held from the last six months.

He said former Punjab chief minister was also facing Rs 25 billion money laundering case in a court of law.

The name of Suleman Shehbaz had mentioned in the magistrate order of UK adding the government had already shared all of the information with NCA as per the international law.

To a question, he said the NCA order was not relevant with the money laundering case of Shehbaz Sharif. The government had only magistrate order and had no more detail of any transaction.

He said Shehbaz Sharif had been given order to freeze his accounts in UK and NAB director general had visited UK with a delegation on the request of the UK government regarding the investigation.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz United Kingdom Money Media All From Government Billion Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

1 hour ago
 Roscosmos Says Failed to Implement Half of Objecti ..

Roscosmos Says Failed to Implement Half of Objectives Under 2020 Federal Program

5 minutes ago
 Third Russian-US Strategic Stability Session to Be ..

Third Russian-US Strategic Stability Session to Be Held After Working Groups' Me ..

5 minutes ago
 US, Russian Strategic Talks in Geneva 'Intensive a ..

US, Russian Strategic Talks in Geneva 'Intensive and Substantive' - State Dept.

5 minutes ago
 Awareness campaign against women harassment to be ..

Awareness campaign against women harassment to be launched in varsities: Governo ..

5 minutes ago
 Swedish Police Arrest Gothenburg Explosion Suspect ..

Swedish Police Arrest Gothenburg Explosion Suspect in Absentia - Reports

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.