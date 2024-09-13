PML-N MNA calls for end to political bickering, urges national unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A member of the National Assembly from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Syed Sajid Mehdi Friday urged all political parties to put aside their differences and unite for the betterment of the country as collective action can only ensure stability, prosperity and a brighter future for the nation.

In an exclusive talk with ptv news, Mehdi emphasized that the need for national unity has never been more crucial, as Pakistan faces numerous internal and external challenges.

Mehdi argued that unity among political parties would not only strengthen Pakistan's democratic system but also enable the country to tackle its problems more effectively.

He called on all parties to engage in constructive dialogue and work towards a shared vision for a prosperous and stable Pakistan.

He urged both the government and opposition parties to utilize the parliament platform for the greater interest of the common people.

He emphasized that instead of resorting to protests and agitation, political parties should engage in constructive debates and discussions within the parliamentary framework to address the pressing issues facing the nation.

Mehdi argued that parliament is the rightful place for political parties to exchange ideas, present their perspectives, and work together to find solutions to the problems plaguing the country.

By doing so, he believes that the government and opposition can ensure that the voices of the common people are heard and their interests are represented, he stressed.

Mehdi's appeal aims to promote a culture of cooperation and collaboration in parliament, where political parties can put aside their differences and work towards the common goal of improving the lives of ordinary citizens.