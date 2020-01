PML-N MNA Maiza Hameed enters PTI parliamentary party meeting mistakenly

(@FahadShabbir)

PML-N Member of National Assembly (MNA) Maiza Hameed reached Tehreek e Insaf Parliamentary session by mistake Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) PML-N Member of National Assembly (MNA) Maiza Hameed reached Tehreek e Insaf Parliamentary session by mistake Tuesday.As per media reports, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N) parliamentary session were held in different rooms while Maiza Hameed entered to a room by mistake where PTI parliamentary session was going on.

PTI MNA Shandana Gulzar said to her " come here it's same thing.

Then Maiza Hameed laughed and replied that IT can never happen, sun can not rise from west.Later security guard told her that PML-N parliamentary session is in room number 05then she apologized and went.