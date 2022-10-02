UrduPoint.com

PML-N MNA Stresses Unity For Masses Welfare

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PML-N MNA stresses unity for masses welfare

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and Parliamentary Secretary on Petroleum, Gas and Energy Hamid Hameed said on Sunday that it was time to work for national unity as the torrential rains and floods had washed away almost all infrastructure in various parts of the country and killed thousands of people.

Talking to APP here, he said: "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was busy in political activities, though it should help people in this difficult time."He said that new Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, was striving to provide relief to masses by reducing fuel prices. He said high rates of oil were due to bad policies and agreements of the past government. Hamid said that the coalition government, led by the PML-N, believed in practical work instead of raising hollow slogans.

