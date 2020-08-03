UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 11:10 PM

PML-N MNA Syed Iftikharul Hassan passes away

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The PML-N MNA from Daska Sahibzada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah passed away on Sunday after one month long illness followed by open heart surgery and brain paralysis complications.

He remained in intensive care unit at a private hospital in Lahore for a month, where he breathed his last.

He was 78.

He is survived by wife, son and two daughters.

He was laid to rest in native graveyard at village Aallo Mahaar Sharif, Daska.

A large number of parliamentarians and people from all walks of life attended his funeral prayer.

Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah was a senior party leader of PML-N. He was elected MNA from NA-75, Sialkot-IV in 2018 general election. He was elected as MNA for four consecutive times and MPA for four times from his native constituency.

