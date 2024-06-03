PML-N MNAs Call For Election Tribunal Judge Replacement Over Bias Claims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 09:45 PM
Three PML-N MNAs from Islamabad submitted applications to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday, requesting a change in the election tribunal due to perceived partiality in the judge's attitude
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Three PML-N MNAs from Islamabad submitted applications to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday, requesting a change in the election tribunal due to perceived partiality in the judge's attitude.
Three PML-N MNAs from Islamabad—Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and Anjum Aqeel—voiced concerns about the fairness of the current election tribunal.
In their application, they expressed apprehensions about receiving fair treatment, citing perceived bias and undue haste by the tribunal.
They contend that the tribunal's conduct undermines their right to a fair trial, a fundamental entitlement safeguarded by Article 4 of the Constitution, emphasizing that every Pakistani deserves impartial judicial proceedings.
Having emerged victorious in the 2024 general elections, the petitioners urged the tribunal to halt the processing of election petition No. 73 of 2024, emphasizing their demand for justice and impartiality in addressing these concerns.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has fixed June 4 for hearing the petitions filed by Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Anjum Aqeel, and Khurram Nawaz seeking a tribunal change. Tomorrow, the commission will also review the request to move the case from the current tribunal, as indicated in its cause list.
Recent Stories
Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environmental Day' in AJK
SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday
11 killed in Quetta coal mine
UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD weekend programs
KP CM directs admin for immediate repairing of power transformers
6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on polio team at ..
KP Speaker for suspension of Malakand University's provost & proctor over studen ..
DC urges parents to administer polio drops to their children
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri
19th 'My Karachi Oasis of Harmony' exhibition to start from Aug 2
DC Larkana visits RHC Naudero to review arrangements for patients
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday7 minutes ago
-
11 killed in Quetta coal mine7 minutes ago
-
UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD weekend programs14 minutes ago
-
KP CM directs admin for immediate repairing of power transformers14 minutes ago
-
6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly14 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on polio team at Lakki Marwat14 minutes ago
-
KP Speaker for suspension of Malakand University's provost & proctor over student's death6 minutes ago
-
DC urges parents to administer polio drops to their children6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri6 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana visits RHC Naudero to review arrangements for patients6 minutes ago
-
BISP, UNICEF to enhance collaborative efforts for women and children health6 minutes ago
-
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test58 minutes ago