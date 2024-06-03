Open Menu

PML-N MNAs Call For Election Tribunal Judge Replacement Over Bias Claims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Three PML-N MNAs from Islamabad submitted applications to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday, requesting a change in the election tribunal due to perceived partiality in the judge's attitude

Three PML-N MNAs from Islamabad—Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and Anjum Aqeel—voiced concerns about the fairness of the current election tribunal.

In their application, they expressed apprehensions about receiving fair treatment, citing perceived bias and undue haste by the tribunal.

They contend that the tribunal's conduct undermines their right to a fair trial, a fundamental entitlement safeguarded by Article 4 of the Constitution, emphasizing that every Pakistani deserves impartial judicial proceedings.

Having emerged victorious in the 2024 general elections, the petitioners urged the tribunal to halt the processing of election petition No. 73 of 2024, emphasizing their demand for justice and impartiality in addressing these concerns.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has fixed June 4 for hearing the petitions filed by Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Anjum Aqeel, and Khurram Nawaz seeking a tribunal change. Tomorrow, the commission will also review the request to move the case from the current tribunal, as indicated in its cause list.

