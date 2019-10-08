PML-N MNAs, MPAs asked to bring people to Azadi march: Haroon-ur-Rasheed

Every MNA and MPA has been asked by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to bring maximum people to Azadi march of JUI-F, a senior journalist has claimed

Islamabad: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) Every MNA and MPA has been asked by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to bring maximum people to Azadi march of JUI-F, a senior journalist has claimed.

Talking on a tv show, senior journalist Haroon-ur-Rasheed said that former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has fully supported Maulana Fazl’s Azadi march despite that there is segment in the party that strongly opposed it.

He said Shehbaz Sharif in his meeting with his brother Nawaz Sharif in jail excused for leading the party to Maulana Fazl’s Azadi march. “Shehbaz Sharif said that due to health issues he wanted march in Nov,” Haroon Rasheed quoted PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on TV show.

And if the date for protest is delayed then PPP will also take part in it, Rasheed stated. He said Nawaz Sharif told Shehbaz Sharif that march should be on the given date as announced by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and if his (Shehbaz Sharif) health issues were a problem to lead the party to Maulana’s protest then any other person could be given that command for the time being.

Every MNA has been asked to bring 200 people while every MPA has been directed to bring 100 people to Azadi march, said Haroon Rasheed. He further said that if the party leadership followed Nawaz Sharif’s directions there could be at least 35,000 people in the march.

However, he said that he had a gut feeling that Shehbaz Sharif will take part in the march because the party (PML-N) belonged to the leaders and voters and not to the workers. He also quoted Federal minister Shafqat Mehmood saying that Fazl ur Rehman was given around one billion rupees by Nawaz Sharif for Azadi march.

He said now these protests were going to be a game for money because Maulana himself did not have so much wealth. Maulana Fazl accumulated huge wealth because Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal both have given him huge amount, he concluded