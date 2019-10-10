PML-N moves EC to obtain details of PTI foreign funding

PML-N has filed application in Election Commission (EC) to seek details about PTI foreign funding.The petition has been filed by PML-N leader and MNA Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha

