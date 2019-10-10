UrduPoint.com
PML-N Moves EC To Obtain Details Of PTI Foreign Funding

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:17 PM

PML-N moves EC to obtain details of PTI foreign funding

PML-N has filed application in Election Commission (EC) to seek details about PTI foreign funding.The petition has been filed by PML-N leader and MNA Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) PML-N has filed application in Election Commission (EC) to seek details about PTI foreign funding.The petition has been filed by PML-N leader and MNA Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha.The petitioner has prayed EC to provide to PML-N all the details of foreign funding furnished by PTI to EC for the period from 2014 to 2018.

